Aamir Khan returns to the big screens after almost three years with Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the Bollywood superstar's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. While everyone was eagerly awaiting the release of the sequel, the recent cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan have completely changed the scenario. With military exchange between the two countries, and Turkey backing Pakistan, netizens have dug up the internet to find old pictures of Aamir Khan's visit to Turkey and also photos of the actor with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan, dating from 2017 and 2020. Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Faces Online Backlash As Netizens Demand Boycott of Film – Is Actor’s Turkey Connection To Blame?.

The movie is facing boycott calls with #BoycottSitaareZameenPar and #BoyottAamirKhan trending on social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter). On the other hand, netizens were shocked to see how the upcoming film was a "frame to frame" copy of the 2023 Hollywood movie Champion. With this, the backlash has grown louder.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’:

If you thought it ended here, no, it doesn't. The makers received flak for yet another thing. Hours after the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par was released on Tuesday (May 13), the actor's production house Aamir Khan Pictures posted a message reacting to India's 'Operation Sindoor'. What might have been intended as a patriotic gesture backfired, and the backlash for the film only continued.

Aamir Khan Productions Replace Their Social Media DP to Indian Flag Amid ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

Amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan and the unexpected backlash to their upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan Productions on Friday (May 16) changed their social media display picture to the Indian flag. They changed their DP on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Netizens are yet to react to this gesture. But will the boycott trend for the film completely stop? Only time can tell. Let us tell you that Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar, Akshay Kumar, was the first actor to change his DP to the tricolour. Ever since the Indo-Pak tensions began, the Housefull 5 actor has been quite vocal about his support for Bharat. ‘Housefull 5’ Song ‘Dil E Nadaan’: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa and Nargis Fakhri Bring ‘Bewafa’ Twist To Dance Track (Watch Video).

AKP Changes Social Media DP to Indian Tricolour Amid Backlash

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par revolves around specially abled individuals. The sports comedy-drama also stars Genelia D'Souza as the female lead. Are you looking forward to watching the movie in theatres on June 20?

