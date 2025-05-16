Steve Pepoon, a writer on the popular American animated series The Simpsons, passed away on May 3, 2025. He was 68. According to reports, Pepoon died of a condition known as cardiac amyloidosis, a heart disease that he had been suffering from for at least two years. Pepoon died unexpectedly while outside his home in Paola, Kansas. Steve Pepoon’s family shared the news of his death with a post on social media platform X. According to Mint, the statement by his family read, "It is with deep sadness that the family of Steve Pepoon announces his passing on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Steve was a beloved member of our family and was cherished by many friends. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life event is being planned, and details will be shared soon." Fact Check: No, ‘The Simpsons’ Did NOT Predict Donald Trump’s ‘Death’; Unverified Image Goes Viral With False Claim After Assassination Attempt on Republican Presidential Candidate.

Who Was Steve Pepoon?

Born as Stephen Robert Pepoon on May 19, 1956, in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, Steve Pepoon's work on The Simpsons contributed to its enduring success and popularity. Starting out doing odd jobs, Pepoon had an illustrious career in writing. Beginning with the sitcom Silver Spoons (1986), he also wrote for much loved shows like It’s Garry Shandling’s Show (1986), Roseanne (1988), and ALF (1986-90). He also worked on The Jackie Thomas Show (1992-93), among many other writing credits. He co-created the popular The Wild Thornberrys (1998-2004), which was also made into a movie in 2002. Steve Pepoon won the 43rd Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program for The Simpsons’ Season 2, Episode 13 titled Homer vs. Lisa and the 8th Commandment (1991).

'The Simpsons' Writer Steve Pepoon Dies at 68 - See Post

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a 2016 interview after winning his Primetime Emmy Award, Steve Pepoon said, “For whatever reason, they chose my episode (for the Emmys).” The Emmy Award was shared with 13 other winners. Did 'The Simpsons' Predict LA Wildfire? Viral Video Claims Eerie Similarity Between 2007 Episode and Ongoing California Wildfires (Watch).

Steve Pepoon is survived by his wife, Mary Stephenson.

