Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra on Tuesday announced the new release date of the film with new posters.

Taking to Instagram, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar shared the announcement posters and wrote, "We are all geared up, ready to take over the skies with full power and force!!!! #Yodha is arriving in cinemas on 15th March 2024! Buckle up We are all geared up, ready to take over the skies with full power and force!!!! #Yodha is arriving in cinemas on 15th March 2024! Buckle up."

Also Read | Tiger 3: Maneesh Sharma Reveals the Action Sequences in Salman Khan-Starrer Are at 'Par With Big Hollywood Action Films'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzVNqn7oLyK/?hl=en&img_index=1

Sidharth also took to Instagram to share the update and wrote, "Gear up for a touchdown full of action & thrill! (fist emoji) Fasten your seatbelts, #Yodha will be landing on 15th March 2024."

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Thanks Amitabh Bachchan for ‘Standing Up’ After Her Deepfake Video Goes Viral.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzVOBhqB9Y6/?hl=en&img_index=1

In the poster, Sidharth exudes confidence and intensity. The first poster depicts him in uniform, clutching a gun against a backdrop of an aeroplane. The other poster depicts him in the middle of a fight, wearing a plain white T-shirt with some dust on it and wielding a broken glass bottle, ready to strike his opponent.

Wife and actor Kiara Advani reacted to the new posters with a fire emoji. She replied, "Ufff."

Talking about 'Yodha', the film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna in the lead roles. Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, post that the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, then the makers decided to postpone the film to September 15. Then, changed to December 15. Then it was shifted to December 8. Now, the film is set to release on March 15, 2023.

Apart from this, Sidharth will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)