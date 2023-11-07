Makers of action thriller Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra today (Nov 7) announced the new release date of the much-awaited film. Taking to Instagram, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar shared the announcement poster and revealed that Yodha will now arrive in theatres on March 15, 2024. Earlier, the flick was supposed to release in December 2023, and clash with Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas. Sidharth Malhotra Meets Fans at India Gate As He Shoots for Yodha in Delhi (Watch Video).

Yodha New Release Date:

