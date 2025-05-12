New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Canadian actor Simu Liu announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Allison Hsu.

Liu and Hsu shared a collaborative post on their Instagram handles on Sunday.

It included a series of pictures of the couple, with Hsu flaunting her engagement ring in Paris. Some pictures were also taken in front of the Eiffel Tower.

"Us forever", read the caption of the post, accompanied by the ring and white heart emojis.

Liu is known for his work in projects such as "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Kim's Convenience". Hsu is a marketing professional.

The duo began dating in December 2022.

