Simu Liu has addressed the recent claims suggesting a clash with Ryan Gosling during a Barbie press event. The actor, portraying a version of Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, found himself at the center of rumors after a video emerged online showing an innocuous moment during a press day in Canada last month. Did Ryan Gosling Just Snub Simu Liu? Barbie Movie Red Carpet Incident Sparks Controversy! (Watch Video).

Check Out Simu Liu's Post Here:

Simu Liu With Ryan Gosling (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Liu shared a smiley photo of himself with Gosling, expressing his admiration and camaraderie with the Canadian actor. He wrote, "I'd beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat. He is the best human in every way, especially when he jokes around with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his Kenergy." Liu's response showcased his professionalism and positive approach, putting an end to any rift rumors and reaffirming the amicable relationship between the co-stars.

Check Out The Video Here:

You asked for it! Here’s the full clip of Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu interacting on the #Barbie movie red carpet in Toronto 💕 The Kenmance is strong 💪 pic.twitter.com/D8uoWbCR0P — Etalk (@etalkCTV) July 26, 2023

In the video, Liu is seen casually placing his arm around Gosling's waist as they posed for photos together. However, it appears Gosling was uncomfortable with the gesture, allegedly stating, "Don't hold me there, man. I mean, do you want me to touch you like that?" To which, Liu calmly responded, "Oh, it's too tender? Fair enough."

