Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Singer Vijay Lakshmi alias Mallika Rajput reportedly died by suicide late on Monday night at her residence in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Late at night, the police arrived, investigated the scene, filled the panchnama for the deceased, and took it to the mortuary. The body was taken for the post-mortem at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and after the procedures were complete, it was taken home at 3:50 p.m.

The body funeral procession started at around 4:30 pm. The brother cremated his sister's body with trembling hands at Hathiya Nala.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association has urged UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to conduct a "thorough investigation into her suicide case".

They posted on X, "Singer and Actress Mallika Rajput, aged 35, reportedly committed Suicide at her residence in Sultanpur, UTTAR PRADESH. The All Indian Cine Workers Association urges Chief Minister of UttarPradesh Honourable Shri Yogi Adityanath to conduct a thorough Investigation into her Suicide Case. It is essential to Scrutinize such cases at a High Level to bring the truth to light, as often, incidents of suicide in the Indian film industry remain Veiled. May her Soul find Peace, and may her family find strength during this difficult time. Om Shanti"

When the body reached home from post-mortem at 4 pm on Tuesday evening, Mallika's younger sister hugged her mother Sumitra Singh and started crying. She also alleged that her brother-in-law had ruined her sister's life. She was in depression for three years.

Her father Babban Singh's family lives right next to Chitragupt Dham in the Sitakund locality of Kotwali Nagar. Babban Singh has three sons Dharamveer Singh, Prashant Singh and Karmaveer Singh. While the two daughters are elder Vijay Lakshmi and younger Rajalakshmi. Vijay Lakshmi is the eldest among the siblings, who committed suicide by closing the door of his room last Tuesday around 11 pm, hanging herself from the fan.

Mallika married Pradeep Janardan Shinde of Mumbai in the year 2016 in Mumbai itself. These days Pradeep is on the post of Vigilance Chief in Dev Kheda, Maharashtra. Younger sister Rajyalakshmi told off the camera that there was discord between brother-in-law and sister after marriage. She would often come here and stay for years. Brother-in-law keeps saying again and again that he will take her but he never does. There was a lot of bickering between the two for the past three years. She had returned from Mumbai just fifteen days ago and wanted to go to Mumbai again but due to not getting the ticket, she could not go. She was very depressed even at night.

However, the people of the locality were heard saying in hushed tones that there was a lot of discord in the family. According to the people of the locality, the elder son Dharamveer Singh lives at home. Prashant works in Ayodhya and Karmaveer had recently gone to Mumbai. She was the one who looked after the family's expenses. People also said that Prashant's marriage was fixed in March, but seeing the condition of the family, the girl's family called off the marriage. (ANI)

