Washington, DC [US], March 6 (ANI): The makers of Singer Neil Young's 2023 "Coastal" tour documentary, which explores the day-to-day and behind-the-scenes details of the tour, have released a new trailer.

The film, set to debut on April 17 in select theaters, is composed of up-close concert scenes and the intimate moments leading up to the Young's 15 solo concerts across the West Coast, reported Variety.

"It's going to be the first time I play in front of anybody in almost four years. I'm petrified." the folk-rock singer says in the black-and-white trailer.

The documentary is directed by Young's wife, actor and filmmaker Daryl Hannah, and produced by Gary Ward. It was edited by Rachel Simmer, with cinematography by Adam CK Vollick and Hannah.

The documentary is described as a "personal, behind-the-scenes" journey with Young. It will be followed by a companion soundtrack album to be released a day after its one-night-only screening date.

Young's "Coastal" soundtrack features 11 songs, from "Vampire Blues," "I Am a Child," and "Expecting to Fly" to "Song X" and "Prime of Life."

The film was originally premiered at the Woodstock Film Festival last year, and was touted as an insider's look at Young's return to the stage post-Covid.

Hannah's on-screen experience includes films such as "Blade Runner," "Splash," "Wall Street," "Steel Magnolias," and "Kill Bill: Vol. 2," with the latter earning her a Saturn Award. (ANI)

