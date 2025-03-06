Mumbai, March 6: Actor-producer Shweta Tripathi on Thursday announced her maiden home-production film, which will be a women-led queer love story. The upcoming movie is a love story between two women, which Tripathi initially joined as an actor before deciding to back it as a producer. The actor, known for her work in “Mirzapur” series, “Masaan”, and “Haramkhor”, said she is pleased to have made her debut as a producer with a LGBTQIA+ movie. Shweta Tripathi: My Biggest Relief Is My Parents Are Vaccinated.

“When this script came to me as an actor, I was instantly drawn to its honesty, sensitivity, and the way it portrayed love in its purest form. As I delved deeper, I realized how important it was for this story to be told the right way. "That's when I decided to step in as a producer. This is not just a film; it's a celebration of love, identity, and the courage to be oneself. As a producer, I now have the creative freedom to tell stories, and I couldn't have asked for a better beginning,” Tripathi said in a statement. Shweta Tripathi on Bollywood’s Drug Row: If a Youngster Wants to Get into Drugs They Will Do It Anyway, Whether in Mumbai or Anywhere.

The key details such as the title, director and the cast members of the movie are kept under wraps. Tripathi also has three exciting projects in the pipeline, including a horror, a drama and a psychological thriller. She said she is keen to produce children's stories, a genre Tripathi said is close to her heart. “Children's films played a huge role in shaping my personality. They teach empathy, curiosity, and courage in ways that stay with you for life. As a producer, I want to create films that not only entertain but also inspire the next generation,” the actor said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)