Washington DC [US], January 22 (ANI): Singers Rufus Wainwright and Norah Jones will share the spotlight inside Park City's Eccles Theatre at the Sundance Film Festival following the premiere of 'Broken English' from filmmakers Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival last fall, is a genre-bending portrait of singer, songwriter and beloved artist Marianne Faithfull.

The film opens with an introduction to the Ministry of Not Forgetting, a fictitious research facility where Tilda Swinton and George MacKay are seen opening an inquiry into Faithfull's life and career.

The late Faithfull, who died a year ago at 78 on January 30, 2025, is seen through archival and performance footage.

It's described as "a playful and wildly original portrait of a musician who refused to conform." Sophia Di Martino, Zawe Ashton, Calvin Demba, Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, Courtney Love, Suki Waterhouse, Beth Orton and Jehnny Beth also star.

Sundance Film Festival director of programming Kim Yutani broke news of the forthcoming performance by Wainwright and Jones at a press welcome event at The Park in Park City, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

She was joined onstage by Sundance's Eugene Hernandez, Michelle Satter, John Nein and the late Robert Redford's daughter Amy Redford.

Broken English is featured in the festival's Spotlight section. The festival will take place from January 22 to February 1 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. (ANI)

