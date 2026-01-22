In the illustrious history of the Academy Awards, a select few films have ascended to the pinnacle of recognition, securing an extraordinary number of golden statuettes. Three cinematic epics currently share the coveted record for the most Oscars won by a single film, each having garnered an impressive 11 awards. This exclusive club comprises the historical drama "Ben-Hur" (1959), James Cameron's romantic disaster epic "Titanic" (1997), and the fantasy grand finale "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" (2003). Their unparalleled success at the Academy Awards underscores their profound impact on cinema and their lasting legacy in popular culture.

The Elite Trio: 11-Time Oscar Winners

"Ben-Hur," directed by William Wyler, was the first film to achieve this monumental feat at the 32nd Academy Awards in 1960. From its 12 nominations, the Charlton Heston-led spectacle swept 11 categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor, setting a benchmark for future blockbusters. Nearly four decades later, James Cameron's "Titanic" matched this record at the 70th Academy Awards in 1998. Nominated for an astounding 14 awards, the film captivated audiences and critics alike, securing 11 wins, notably for Best Picture and Best Director. The most recent addition to this exclusive group is Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King." The concluding chapter of the epic fantasy trilogy made history at the 76th Academy Awards in 2004 by winning all 11 of its nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay, achieving a rare "clean sweep" in every category for which it was nominated.

List of Most Oscar-winning Films

Film Year Wins Key Records & Notes The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 2003 11 Won every award for which it was nominated (11/11), the biggest "clean sweep" in history. Titanic 1997 11 Tied for most nominations ever (14) with All About Eve and La La Land. Ben-Hur 1959 11 The first film to set the record of 11 wins. West Side Story 1961 10 The 2021 adaptation also won 1 Oscar (Best Supporting Actress). The English Patient 1996 9 The Last Emperor 1987 9 Gigi 1958 9 Slumdog Millionaire 2008 8 Amadeus 1984 8 Gandhi 1982 8 Cabaret 1972 8 Holds the record for most wins without winning Best Picture. My Fair Lady 1964 8 On the Waterfront 1954 8 From Here to Eternity 1953 8 Gone with the Wind 1939 8 Oppenheimer 2023 7 Everything Everywhere All at Once 2022 7 Schindler's List 1993 7 Dances with Wolves 1990 7 Out of Africa 1985 7 The Sting 1973 7 Patton 1970 7 Lawrence of Arabia 1962 7 The Bridge on the River Kwai 1957 7 The Best Years of Our Lives 1946 7 Going My Way 1944 7

Other Notable Achievements and Recent Successes

While 11 Oscars remains the highest tally, several other films have come remarkably close to this record, demonstrating exceptional artistic and technical prowess. "West Side Story" (1961) stands out with 10 Academy Awards, a testament to its groundbreaking musical storytelling. Films like "Gigi" (1958), "The Last Emperor" (1987), and "The English Patient" (1996) each secured 9 Oscars, showcasing diverse genres and narratives that resonated deeply with the Academy. Furthermore, a significant number of films have earned 8 Academy Awards, including classics such as "Gone with the Wind" (1939), "From Here to Eternity" (1953), "On the Waterfront" (1954), "My Fair Lady" (1964), "Cabaret" (1972), "Gandhi" (1982), and "Amadeus" (1984).

In more recent times, the 96th Academy Awards in 2024 saw Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" emerge as the dominant winner, taking home seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. While not breaking the all-time record, "Oppenheimer's" success highlights the continued recognition of cinematic excellence across various categories in contemporary filmmaking. The Academy Awards, which celebrated its 97th ceremony in March 2025, continues to be the most prestigious accolade in the film industry, with each year bringing new contenders vying for a place in cinematic history.

The achievement of winning a large number of Academy Awards is a rare and difficult feat, reflecting not only critical acclaim but often significant commercial success and cultural impact. These films represent pinnacles of cinematic artistry and technical innovation, requiring exceptional talent across all aspects of production, from direction and acting to cinematography, editing, and sound. The shared record of "Ben-Hur," "Titanic," and "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring power of storytelling and the collective effort required to create truly unforgettable cinematic experiences. As the film industry evolves, these record-holding masterpieces continue to inspire and set a high bar for future generations of filmmakers.

