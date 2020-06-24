Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): British crime thriller 'Gangs of London' will now move from Warner Media-owned Cinemax to AMC, making its first season debut around September.

"Gangs of London is a cinematic thrill ride that set screens ablaze with a stellar cast, elevated drama, and epic storylines, and we couldn't be more excited to raise the pulse of our audiences with this explosive crime series," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Dan McDermott, president original programming at AMC and co-president of AMC Studios as saying.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to partner with Sky Studios, Pulse Films, and Sister to continue to push the boundaries on a bold new season of the series," McDermott added.

'Gangs of London' made its debut on Sky Atlantic in the UK in April and became the channel's second-biggest original drama launch of all time.

The series, created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, revolves around an international criminal gang amid a power vacuum after the head of the city's most powerful crime family is killed. (ANI)

