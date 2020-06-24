Celebs and their tattoos are always a topic of curiosity for the fans. The actors have often flaunted their tattoos like a crown, revealing their respective meanings in different interviews. It is always great to know how one associates the tattoo to some of the closest and personal memories, publicly. As of now, it is Jennifer Aniston's tattoo that is going viral on the internet. If you have already forgotten, the beauty had inked 11.11 on her wrist. Brad Pitt Matches Ex Jennifer Aniston’s $1 Million Donation to Colors of Change.

The Hollywood hottie has this number inked which is considered to be a sign of positivity and peace in the spiritual world. It is also her birthdate (11 February). Even though she had this number tattooed on her wrist a year ago itself, she was hardly seen showing it off publicly. However, in a rare case, she recently gave a clear glimpse of the same to her fans during her virtual live chat with the FRIENDS co-star Lisa Kudrow. Of course, her admirers were going crazy over it!

Here's a Screengrab:

Jennifer Aniston's Tattoo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

She also has one more tattoo which is extremely close to her heart. The 5--year-old star has 'Norman' inked over her right foot. Norman was Jen's pet dog that passed away. She was extremely close to him and was with her even during her divorce period. Well, coming back to her latest tattoo, she definitely seems to have a huge spiritual side.

