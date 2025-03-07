Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Actor Sonakshi Sinha took a stroll down memory lane and recalled some memories from the sets of 'Lootera' ahead of its re-release.

On Friday, Sonakshi posted some old pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Some memories from set are you going to be watching Lootera in the theater?"

The album consists of pictures of locations and the crew.

Netizens bombarded the comment section with adorable comments.

A user wrote, "No words can describe how impressive this movie was and is!"

Another fan commented, "Eternal Grace...."

Earlier, PVR Cinemas announced the re-release on their Instagram account with a poster featuring Ranveer and Sonakshi.

"It's time, everyone! Experience the magic of Lootera once again on the big screen, starting March 7. Re-releasing at PVR INOX on March 7!" the caption read.

Lootera is a 2013 Indian period romance film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Set in the 1950s, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles, with Vikrant Massey and Barun Chanda in supporting roles.

The story follows Varun Shrivastav (played by Ranveer Singh), a charming conman who enters the life of Pakhi Roy Chaudhary (played by Sonakshi Sinha), the daughter of a wealthy landlord. Posing as an archaeologist, Varun gains access to the Roy Chaudhary household with plans to carry out a heist. However, when Varun's true identity is revealed, a series of tragic events unfold.

Lootera is inspired by O. Henry's short story "The Last Leaf" and is known for its emotional depth and poetic storytelling. While the film was a commercial success, it gained an even stronger following over time, becoming a beloved film among both audiences and critics. (ANI)

