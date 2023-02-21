Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa on Tuesday unveiled the release date of her upcoming film 'Godday Godday Chaa.'

Taking to Instagram, Sonam Bajwa treated fans with the announcement along with a caption, "#GoddayGoddayChaa releasing worldwide on 26th May 2023. @zeestudiosofficial @vhentertainmentofficial. Directed by - @vijaycam. Written By - @jagdeepsidhu3."

Also Read | Kokdu: Season of Deity – Here’s Why Ending Kim Jung Hyun’s Do Jin Woo Vs Kokdu Rivalry Quickly Is A Missed Opportunity.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co6bRDmjDku/

The film stars Sonam Bajwa, Tania, Gitaz Bindrakhia and Gurjazz in pivotal roles. 'Godday Godday Chaa' is written by 'Qismat 2' fame Jagdeep Sidhu and shall be directed by the National award-winning director (Harjeeta) Vijay Kumar Arora who also directed the superhit film, 'Guddiyan Patole.'

Also Read | Gulmohar: Did You Know Sharmila Tagore Said Yes Within 3-4 Days of Reading the Script?.

Zee Studios and V.H Entertainment joined hands for their next film 'Godday Godday Chaa', which is slated to release on May 26, 2023.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, said, "Godday Godday Chaa' is a thought-provoking take against the male chauvinist. We believe it is essential to tell such stories that redefine women empowerment with dollops of entertainment."

Vijay k Arora, director of the film further shared, "'Godday Godday Chaa' is a heart-warming satire on the male-dominated society of the 90s. It depicts how women took a stand for themselves and created a breakthrough. We are sure the audiences are going to love the film!"

The audiences have given immense love to the BTS and the posters shared earlier. Sonam Bajwa's post featuring her character 'Raani' from the film drew adulation from fans across the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)