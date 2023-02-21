Kokdu Season of Deity is going as expected. Supernatural or mythological fiction tales in South Korean dramas are always interesting. But here it even has the added advantage of decent humour. While such shows don't get impacted by the predictability of the plots, there are a few subplots that show much potential to turn the series around. The perfect example of the same is Do Jin Woo vs Kokdu rivalry in the show that we saw in the last two episodes. Kokdu - Season of Deity: 5 Pictures That Confirm Kim Jung Hyun As Kokdu Is Such A Mood!.

Kim Jung Hyun who plays both the character, was simply fab in both roles when they came face to face, well almost! But the twist was short-lived and that's a pity. There are reasons why we feel this plot should have been explored more.

First, Jin Woo's acceptance of reality should have been delved into more for him to accept the other world. It was painfully convenient in the series. How can a human so easily accept the reality of another realm?

Second, the Do Jin Woo vs Kokdu rivalry added just the right spiciness to this cliched plot. Dwelling on it for longer would have made the proceedings really good. Kokdu: Season of Deity - 5 Moments From the First Two Episodes Of Im Soo Hyang and Kim Jung Hyun's Kdrama We Liked.

Third, it would also rightfully serve the kdrama cliche of love triangles. Two Do Jin Woo falling for the same girl... what a marvelous idea. Well, clearly the makers didn't think so.

Anyway, we feel that's a lost opportunity which the makers should have used to the hilt.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2023 09:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).