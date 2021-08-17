New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, on Tuesday shared a beautiful photo with her newly married sister Rhea Kapoor, from her wedding with Karan Boolani on Saturday, at father Anil Kapoor's residence in Juhu.

Sonam took to her Instagram handle and shared the photo in which she donned a shimmery light-blue traditional outfit, while her sister Rhea wore a white ethnic dress for the wedding. The 'PadMan' actor completed her look with a heavy mang-tika and matching earrings.

Along with the picture, Sonam penned a beautiful note for Rhea, she wrote, "Side by side or miles apart, we sisters will always be connected by heart. Honoured to be the sister of the most beautiful bride. Love you. @rheakapoor."

Earlier, post her marriage, Rhea had shared a beautiful photo from her wedding with Karan and wrote a heartfelt note. It read, "12 years later, I shouldn't have been nervous or overwhelmed because you're my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn't know how humbling the experience would be."

The note further continued, "I'll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn't know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more."

Rhea is the second of the three children of Anil and Sunita Kapoor including Sonam and Harshvardhan. She is also the niece of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and has co-produced films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding', all three starring Sonam.

Rhea fell in love with Karan Boolani while they were on the film sets, shooting for 'Aisha', and have been going strong ever since.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be seen in 'Blind'. She was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor'. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK', which had released on Netflix last year. (ANI)

