Actor Sonu Sood who is gearing up for his upcoming film Fateh on Wednesday welcomed award-winning director Lee Whittaker to the team. Taking to Instagram, Sonu dropped pictures with Lee Whittaker while holding guns in their hands and struck an intense pose. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Welcome on board my brother @lee_whittaker. Thank you for making the action in FATEH look A W E S O M E. The man behind the Action of Jurassic Park 3, Fast and Furious 5 , X-men & now FATEH. Fateh: Jacqueline Fernandez Wraps Up First Schedule of Her Upcoming Film in Amritsar.

Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, Fateh is a cybercrime. Sonu and Jacqueline have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming as well. Excited about the shoot, Sonu said, "The film is rooted in reality, and inspired by real-life incidents that I saw happen to people even during the lockdown." Talking about starting the first shooting schedule for the film, Jacqueline shared, "Ever since the first reading of the script, I had decided that I want to be a part of this. Now, as we start shooting for Fateh, I am excited for us to bring forth a story that people will really enjoy." Fateh: Jacqueline Fernandez Shares First Looks with Sonu Sood! Actress Looks Gorgeous in Traditional Salwar Kameez Costume (View Pics).

Sharing details about the movie, Sonu added, "I have been quite blessed so far, I have had opportunities to have played roles in various languages. Being around films and having worked on all these projects, I have picked up a couple of things here and there. This is the first time I'll be working on the story too".

Opening up about his inaugural stint as a scriptwriter, Sonu said, "I have always liked getting involved in my movies but this was the first time I had been officially involved in the writing process. It was quite exciting. The project is progressing at a good pace. We are currently recceing the locations but it's mostly going to be shot all over Mumbai."

The film also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year.

