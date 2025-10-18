Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The long international break is done and Al-Nassr will find themselves locking horns with Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26. The Knights of Najd have had a splendid beginning to their Saudi Pro League 2025-26 campaign, winning all four matches and sitting right at the top of the points table. Head coach Jorge Jesus has worked his magic so far and Al-Nassr will believe that this might just be their season where they all the way and lift the trophy. Al-Fateh in stark contrast, sit in the relegation zone on the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 points table, with no wins in four matches. Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh is set to be live streamed on the FanCode app and website and it starts at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Needless to say, the pressure would be on Al-Fateh in this match against Al-Nassr as they hunt for their first win of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26. But it will take more than a Herculean effort for them to down Cristiano Ronaldo and co.

As is the case always, a part of the focus is on Cristiano Ronaldo whenever Al-Nassr is in action and the talismanic forward will look to carry on with his good form from the international break. He would love to add to his tally of four goals so far as Joao Felix, his Portugal teammate sits right at the top of the list of highest goal-scorers in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season, netting five times. Cristiano Ronaldo New Look: Al-Nassr Star Shows Off Latest 'High and Tight Fade' Hairstyle As He Returns From International Break (See Pics).

Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Match Details

Match Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Date Saturday, October 18 Time 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match? Date Time and Venue

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will be up against Al-Fateh in Saudi Pro League 2025-26 on Saturday, October 18. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh and it will start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India on their TV channels. For the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 live streaming viewing option, fans can scroll down.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26, Live Online Streaming Available?

Although there is no live telecast viewing option of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India, they can watch the matches online. Fans can watch the live streaming online viewing option of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 on FanCode. The FanCode mobile app and website will provide the live streaming viewing option of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match in India. But fans will have to buy a match pass (Rs 29) for the game or a season pass (Rs 299). Al-Nassr will come out on top comfortably in this match.

