Los Angeles [US], January 16 (ANI): The first look of Hollywood star Sophie Turner as the video game icon Lara Croft has been unveiled, offering fans a glimpse of her outing as the globe-trotting archaeologist and adventurer in the upcoming 'Tomb Raider' reboot.

On Thursday, Prime Video dropped Turner's picture from the reboot series' wardrobe test.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6' FIRST Nominations: These 8 Contestants Face Eviction Threat in the First Week of Riteish Deshmukh's Reality Show.

In the picture, the 'Game of Thrones' star could be seen posing confidently in the character's shorts, shades, and dual pistols, appearing ready-for-action.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTg5XIpEwmb/

Also Read | Yo Yo Honey Singh Apologises for Viral 'Gaadi Mein S*x Karo' Comment at Delhi Concert, Says 'I Will Be Far More Mindful' (Watch Video).

The production for the 'Tomb Raider' series is currently underway, reported Variety.

Besides Turner in the lead role, the show will also feature actors like Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie and August Wittgenstein.

Based on the iconic 'Tomb Raider' video game franchise, it will follow the adventures of archaeologist Lara Croft. Previously, the character was essayed on the big screen by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

Speaking about playing Lara Croft, Sophie Turner said she has always admired the character and sees her as a strong woman in a male-dominated world.

"I've been a long-time fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara. She has always felt, for me, very emboldened in a male-dominated world. She's a fierce female role model!" said Turner, as per a release.

The first 'Tomb Raider' video game came out in 1996, turning Lara Croft into a popular female action icon. It has been remastered into several more games and even adapted into films.

The upcoming reboot series has been developed under Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios.

Created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, it is directed by Jonathan Van Tulleken.

It is executive produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins for Wells Street Films, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson, and Dallas Dickinson for Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television.

The release date of the series has not been announced yet. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)