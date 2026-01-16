The sixth season of Bigg Boss Marathi has wasted no time in delivering high-stakes drama. Following an intense first nomination task, eight contestants have been placed in the "Danger Zone," facing the season’s very first eviction. Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, the reality show premiered on January 11, 2024, with a fresh "Heaven and Hell" theme that is already testing the housemates' patience. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’ Confirmed Contestant List: Raqesh Bapat to Karan Sonawane – Complete List of Contestants on Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show!.

The 'Kite' Nomination Task

The house transformed into a battleground during the week’s primary activity, the kite-cutting task. In this challenge, contestants were required to cut the strings of kites carrying the photos of housemates they wished to nominate for elimination. The task served as a catalyst for the first major friction of the season.

The highlight of the evening was a sharp confrontation between actress Tanvi Kolte and popular comedian Sagar Karande. While nominating Sagar, Tanvi remarked that he was "not fit for the show," leading to a heated exchange. Sagar, typically known for his calm demeanour, responded firmly, marking a significant shift in the house dynamics just days into the competition.

'Bigg Boss Marathi 6' Week 1 Nominated Contestants

After a series of tactical moves and vocal disagreements, the following eight contestants are now officially up for the public vote: Prabhu Shelke, Radha Patil, Karan Sonawane, Deepali Bhosale Sayed, Ruchita Jamdar, Anushri Mane, Roshan Bhajankar and Divya Shinde.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’

This season’s "Heaven and Hell" format has added a layer of strategic complexity. Several contestants, including Deepali Bhosale Sayed and Karan Sonawane, entered the house through the "Shortcut" door, granting them immediate power but also making them early targets for their peers.

The nominated housemates now rely on their fan bases to secure their stay. Voting is currently open via the JioHotstar app and will conclude before the weekend special.

Looking Ahead to 'Bhaucha Dhakka'

The results of this first nomination will be revealed by Riteish Deshmukh during the weekend episode, "Bhaucha Dhakka." As the host prepares to address the week’s conflicts, fans are eagerly speculating on who will be the first to exit the Bigg Boss house.

