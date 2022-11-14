New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The November chapter of Amarrass Nights, a platform to promote and nurture folk artistes, will feature South African musician Guy Buttery as well as next generation Qawwali group Rehmat-e-Nusrat, and Kumaoni folk band HimaliMou from Uttarakhand.

According to the organisers, the musical event will be held on Saturday at the Sunder Nursery here.

Also Read | Aamir Khan Steps Down From Acting in Champions, Says 'I Will Be Producing It, I Really Believe in the Film, I Think It's a Great Story'.

One of South Africa's musical phenomena, Buttery has evolved as an ambassador of his country's sound with his homegrown style. His distinctive style traces its lineage to traditional South African culture, music, and instrumentation.

Known for bringing a fresh perspective to the timeless tradition of Qawwali music, Rehmat-e-Nusrat is a group of young musicians from the Himayalan state of Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Kantara: Dalit Organisations Have Condemned the Portrayal of Dalits in Rishab Shetty's Film.

The group presents Qawwalis by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Sufiyana kalaams by the great poets Amir Khusrao, Meera Bai, Baba Bulleh Shah, ghazals, Kabir Bhajans, and original compositions. It was formed in 2014 by lead vocalist and harmonium virtuoso Sarvjeet Tamta.

Some members of Rehmat-e-Nusrat have regrouped to present 'Pahaadi' or mountain folk music from the Kumaon region.

Rarely heard outside the place of its birth, the band will showcase several different styles of music from the region, including Nyoli, Chaiti as well as the Jhora, Chanchari and Chapeli which is performed to dance at important ceremonies, festivals and gatherings. The sonorous melodies of the Bansuri (bamboo flute), rhythmic pulses of the dholak, hand drums, claps infuse the performances with verve and energy.

Amarrass Nights is organised by Gurgaon-based label Amarrass Records and Amarrass Society for Performing Arts at iconic locations across Delhi since 2009.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)