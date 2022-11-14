After much ambiguity and constant tussle of 'yes' or 'no', it's sorted that Aamir Khan will be a part of "Champions" but, here's the catch - the actor will be working on the project in the capacity of a producer. News about Aamir Khan's upcoming project "Champions" has been doing the rounds for a while. Salaam Venky Trailer: Aamir Khan’s Cameo in Kajol and Vishal Jethwa’s Emotional Tale Will Leave You Intrigued (Watch Video).

The actor, who was most recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, was in Delhi recently for his childhood friend's event. There, the actor made the revelation about the project. The actor expressed his thoughts about being in the producer's chair for the film. Aamir Khan’s Mother Zeenat Hussein Hospitalised After Suffering a Heart Attack.

"It's a wonderful script, it's a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film but I feel I want to take a break. I want to be with my family, I want to be with my mom and my kids," Aamir said. "I will be producing 'Champions' because I really believe in the film, I think it's a great story." The film will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with Sony Pictures International Productions, India, and 200NotOut Productions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2022 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).