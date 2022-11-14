Dalit organisations have condemned the portrayal of Dalits in super hit pan-India Kannada movie Kantara. Samatha Sainik Dal State Secretary Lolaksha has stated that the film has insulted Dalits. "The Dalit community has been shown in poor light," he said, claiming that the Daivaradhane sequences in the movie are twisted. He had also raised objections to the highlight of the movie, the last 20 minute climax. Rishab Shetty Reveals About Receiving Offers From Bollywood Filmmakers Post Kantara’s Success.

Lolaksha had stated that they will bring their objections to the notice of the film team first. If their objections are not taken seriously, they will initiate legal proceedings against the film team. Kantara is the second pan-India superhit from the Kannada film industry after KGF Chapter-2.

The film was, however, mired in controversies as a band claimed one of the songs used in the movie as theirs and Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa stated that Daivaradhane is not part of the Hindu religion as shown in the movie.

