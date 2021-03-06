Washington [US], March 6 (ANI): The highly anticipated 'Space Jam' sequel, which has been titled 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' will integrate other properties of Warner Bros., which includes 'Mad Max' and 'Casablanca'.

According to People magazine, the sequel which is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on July 16 will play around with the different films under the media conglomerate's ownership.

Recently during an interview with a publication, the movie's producer Ryan Coogler said, "Obviously the Looney Tunes come with the Space Jam property, but the idea of playing in the entire Warner Bros. sandbox was an idea that came from co-writer Terence Nance."

He further added, "And that was a really unique quality about some of the things that he wanted to explore in the script and that made a lot of sense in terms of how entertainment conglomerates are operating right now."

"A lot of times you have these companies trying to figure out how they can combine different properties and bringing them into one thing to up the ante for the audience. Our script takes a very macro look at that, but from a meta-story perspective. LeBron kind of becomes a very meta cog in that machine," Coogler concluded.

Earlier this week, a slew of first look images were released of the upcoming feature, which is due out in July.

In the forthcoming film, Lebron James will travel through an array of some of the most recognizable flicks from Warner Bros. to track down the Looney Tunes and "a banished" Bugs Bunny.

As per People magazine, in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy', James' onscreen son Dom's tech skills get him and the athlete sucked into an entertainment server by a CGI humanoid, who wants to steal some of James' social media followers. To escape from the virtual world in which they're trapped, James gathers the Looney Tunes for a basketball game.

The original 1996 animated and live-action movie follows basketball legend Michael Jordan, as he helps the Looney Tunes win a basketball game against a group of alien bullies. (ANI)

