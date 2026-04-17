Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has issued a strong clarification addressing ongoing allegations, stating that Nida Khan, widely referenced in media reports, was not an HR manager and had no role in recruitment or leadership within the company. According to TCS, she worked as a process associate and did not hold any managerial responsibilities.

The company also refuted claims suggesting that its Nashik unit had been shut down. TCS confirmed that the office continues to operate normally and remains fully functional, serving clients without any disruption. This clarification comes amid speculation that had raised concerns about operations at the facility. TCS Suspends Nashik Employee Nida Khan Over Alleged Conversion-Linked Misconduct Case.

In response to the controversy, TCS has initiated an internal investigation and engaged independent experts to ensure transparency and credibility. The company has appointed Deloitte and prominent law firm Trilegal to assist as independent counsel in the probe. The investigation is being led internally by Aarthi Subramanian, President and COO of TCS.

Additionally, TCS has constituted an oversight committee chaired by independent director Keki Mistry. The committee will review the findings of the investigation and oversee the implementation of any recommendations that may arise from it. TCS Nashik Case: Accused Shafi Shaikh Allegedly Assaulted Inside Nashik Road Jail by Other Inmates, Seeks Protection.

TCS further stated that while detailed reviews are ongoing, a preliminary examination of systems and records related to the Nashik unit has not revealed any complaints of the nature being alleged. The company emphasized that no such issues were reported through its ethics or POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) channels.

The company reiterated its commitment to maintaining high standards of governance, transparency, and workplace ethics.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2026 09:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).