Confusion has emerged after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 was voted down in the Lok Sabha on April 17, leading many to question whether the Women’s Reservation Bill has failed. The short answer: it has not. The core law, known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, was already passed by Parliament in September 2023 and remains in force.

The 2023 Act mandates 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha, state Assemblies, and the Delhi Assembly. It officially came into effect on April 16, 2026, but its implementation is tied to a future census and delimitation exercise. What failed in Parliament this week was not the original law, but a separate amendment linked to its rollout. Women’s Reservation Bill Defeated in Lok Sabha: NDA Women MPs Protest Outside Parliament, Accuse Opposition of ‘Betraying Women of India’ (Watch Video).

What Happened to the 2026 Amendment Bill?

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 aimed to modify certain provisions related to the implementation of the women’s reservation framework. It required a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha but fell short, with 298 MPs voting in favour and 230 against, below the required 360 votes.

The failure of this amendment also led the Centre to withdraw two related legislations: the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, as confirmed by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Lok Sabha Votes Against Constitution Amendment Bill To Implement Women’s Reservation From 2029 General Elections.

What Does the 2023 Women’s Reservation Act Say?

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam guarantees one-third reservation for women, including within seats reserved for SCs and STs. It also provides for rotation of reserved constituencies after each delimitation exercise and sets the reservation period at 15 years.

Importantly, the law’s implementation depends on the next census and subsequent delimitation, which means the quota is unlikely to be in effect before the 2029 or 2034 general elections.

Key Difference: 2023 Law vs 2026 Amendment

The 2023 Act is the foundational law that legally establishes women’s reservation. In contrast, the 2026 amendment bill sought to tweak or operationalise aspects linked to delimitation and execution. Its failure does not отмен or dilute the original law.

In simple terms, the Women’s Reservation law is already passed and active, but its real-world implementation still hinges on future processes that remain incomplete.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2026 09:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).