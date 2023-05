Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 22 (ANI): Model actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead on Monday at his residence in Andheri.

The actor was 32 years old. Aditya was found in the washroom of his apartment.

Krishakant Upadhyay, Deputy Commissioner of Police said, "He was taken to his room with the help of a watchman and the actor's cook. He was later sent to a hospital. We are investigating this matter, we can only provide further details after verifying it with the medical reports."

He said, "The Investigation is underway, let the postmortem happen. I have given you the primary information as per our investigation."

Oshiwara police have registered a case under ADR and are engaged in further investigation.

At the age of 17, Aditya Singh Rajput began working in the industry. He worked as a model, an actor, and in production. He was born and raised in Delhi but was originally from Uttarakhand. In films like 'Krantiveer' and 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara', he played the lead role.

He appeared in more than 125 advertisements in addition to films and television shows. He also took part in reality shows such as 'Splitsvilla 9'. Other TV shows in which he participated include 'Love', 'Ashiqui', 'Code Red', 'Aawaz Season 9', 'Bad Boy Season 4', and others. (ANI)

