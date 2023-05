Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming show Scoop, recently shared that he was initially hesitant to cast Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee for the part of the crime journalist Jaideb Sen. In the series, which is based on the book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison by journalist Jigna Vora, Prosenjit plays a senior crime journalist with a stellar network both in law and order machinery and the underworld. Scoop: Hansal Mehta Shares Intriguing Trailer of His Netflix Series Starring Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub (Watch Video).

Talking about how the casting of Prosenjit came about, Hansal told IANS, "The idea of casting Prosenjit Chatterjee came from Monika Shergill (Vice President for content, Netflix). We were looking for somebody to play that part and were not getting the right person." Scoop Trailer: Karishma Tanna’s New Series Deals With Police, Underworld and Media (Watch Video).

He further mentioned, "I was initially a bit resistant to Prosenjit Chatterjee playing Jaideb Sen because of his build, and has a very romantic hero image afterall he is the son of Biswajit. So, I was like how to approach him for the part because despite it being a very key part, the length of the role is very limited." Scoop will be available to stream on Netflix from June 2, 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2023 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).