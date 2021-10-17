Washington [US], October 17 (ANI): The casting for Spotify's upcoming 'Batman Unburied' scripted podcast series has been completed finally with Gina Rodriguez set to join the cast to voice the character of Barbara Gordon.

According to Deadline, the actor, who has featured on Netflix's animated series 'Big Mouth', will play the daughter of former police commissioner Jim Gordon and star detective for Gotham PD.

Throughout the series, Barbara will grapple with her own ethics, as she tries to keep within the lines of police work yet is finding herself drawn to Batman's self-styled method of justice.

Rodriguez said she was excited to be going on this "sonic adventure" with the "iconic" role. She has joined a cast that already includes Winston Duke as Bruce Wayne and Jason Isaacs as Wayne's loyal butler and right-hand man, Alfred.

Rounding out the cast of David S. Goyer's take on the Caped Crusader is Sam Witwer as Gotham's cannibalistic serial killer, The Harvester, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Kell, a sultry medical student helping Bruce while hiding a few secrets of her own, Jessica Marie Garcia as Barbara Gordon's partner Renee Montoya, she's smart enough to pick up Barbara's bullshit, but begrudgingly puts up with her shady behaviour and Jim Pirri as Arnold Flass, a corrupt cop who uses his badge for his own personal gain.

Hasan Minhaj stars as The Riddler, Lance Reddick is Thomas Wayne, Toks Olagundoye is Martha Wayne, John Rhys-Davies is Dr. Hunter, and Ashly Burch is Vicki Vale.

The series, which marks one of the highest-profile scripted podcasts to date, is a psychological thriller that takes listeners deep into the mind of Bruce Wayne introducing a slew of dark twists and turns with a number of classic Batman Super-Villains.

When audiences meet Bruce Wayne he is a forensic pathologist, working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a gruesome serial killer preying on Gotham's citizens. Not only will the Super-Hero be forced to face his own mental demons, but he will also have to overcome them in order to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego, Batman.

As per Deadline, writers for the show include Eric Carrasco, Saladin Ahmed, Rebecca Klingel, and Stranger Things writers' assistant Graham Westerson. (ANI)

