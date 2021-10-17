Well-known Bollywood choreographer Remo D'Souza has launched his much-awaited Remo Fusion Dance Studio. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic his plan of opening this dance studio was delayed. But after a hiatus, showbiz is gradually getting back on its feet. Among other celebs who resumed work, Remo D'Souza has also fulfilled his plans. Prateik Babbar Reminisces About His 13-Years Long Journey in Bollywood, Calls It a ‘Rollercoaster Ride’.

Remo says: "I always wanted to open a dance academy where those who were passionate about dance could come and learn it in an organized manner. Covid-19 pushed things a bit but now with things opening up, I didn't want to wait longer and decided to launch the academy. The academy has been born out of passion and I want it to be a platform through which people understand the nuances of this beautiful craft called the dance".

He further added, "We are working on forming a structure for this, but yes it's a big part of our vision to give back to the society". Remo Fusion Dance Studio's collaboration is with Avi Raj, Prem Raj Soni, Rohit Sharma, Sea-Connect Global, 21 Blessings, and Prem Raj Pictures.

