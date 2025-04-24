Mumbai, April 24: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will join a host of Indian and international names at the first-ever WAVES (World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit) 2025, reported Variety. According to the publication, SRK is set to feature in a session called "The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler," which will be moderated by multi-hyphenate Karan Johar.

The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is also expected to speak at the event. She will deliver a keynote titled "Creative Bridges: Unlocking Power of Cultural & Digital Partnerships Between U.K. & India." WAVES Summit 2025: Ashwini Vaishnaw Says WAVES Emerging As Global Connector Between Creators, Buyers.

World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit 2025

From Bollywood’s star icon to global superstar, Ranbir Kapoor brings his unmatched charisma to WAVES. Get ready to join a journey of artistry that inspires and elevates the world of cinema. Register at: https://t.co/8EvpBlOyU5#CreateInIndiaChallenge #WAVES #WAVES2025… pic.twitter.com/nE6MK89lcM — WAVES India (@WAVESummitIndia) April 22, 2025

Big names including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Hema Malini, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, and Mithun Chakraborty will share the stage in a panel called "Legends & Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India's Soul," moderated by actor Akshay Kumar.

Aamir Khan will be part of multiple sessions. These include a solo masterclass, a panel on India's role in global cinema, and another session called "Studios of the Future," where Ritesh Sidhwani, Dinesh Vijan and Namit Malhotra will join him. Other sessions at WAVES 2025 will feature actors such as Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, as well as top directors and producers, including S.S. Rajamouli and A.R. Rahman. WAVES 2025: PM Narendra Modi Virtually Engages With Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh, AR Rahman, Satya Nadella and Other Professionals; Calls for Making India a Global Entertainment Hub (Watch Video).

Panels on OTT platforms, animation, gaming, and artificial intelligence will also be part of the summit. A special session on women in media will highlight the contributions of female voices in the industry. The four-day event will take place from May 1 to May 4 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

