New Delhi, April 20: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is emerging as a global connector between creators, buyers and markets for scalable creative solutions. In an interaction with media representatives, Vaishnaw said through WAVES, buyers and sellers are getting a platform, where creators can offer their content and firms can source quality creative work. The first WAVES summit is scheduled to be held in Mumbai from May 1-4. WAVES To Connect Indian Creators, Technologists With Global Talent, Says Centre.

WAVES was driven by the industry and the government is a catalyst, he said. The minister said that with the advent of technology, the old model is giving way to the new model, creating opportunities as well as challenges. The shape of the media world is changing, he said and stressed on the collective need as a country to respond to the new model. WAVES: Over One Lakh Registrations for Create in India Challenge Season-1.

Vaishnaw said that a creator from a remote village from Jharkhand or Kerala can create good quality content and get millions of views. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the work of the creators and their contribution to the economy by promoting India's soft power globally. "WAVES seeks to evolve itself as a global platform for media and entertainment just as Davos serves as a global platform for economic policies," Vaishnaw said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)