Shah Rukh Khan, , Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani with their grandchildren Aadiya and Krishna (Image source: Instagram,ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan made an extremely special visit at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twins Krishna and Aadiya's first birthday bash.

SRK arrived in style for the grand birthday celebration.

'Tiger 3' actor Katrina Kaif wore a beautiful orange midi dress. Her wavy hair definitely accentuated her look.

Karisma Kapoor posed for paps at the party.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani arrived at the party with their grandchildren Aadiya and Krishna.

Isha Ambani posed with her father Mukesh Ambani at the party. She wore a white flared dress.

Nita wore a purple dress while Mukesh wore a red and white check shirt with black trousers.

The event was attended by several celebrities including Karan Johar and Kiara Advani among others.

Filmmaker Karan Johar arrived at the birthday celebration with his twins, Yash and Roohi.

Actor Kiara Advani arrived at the party with her mother Genevieve Advani. Kiara wore a green floral dress.

Rumpured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur arrived in style for Isha Ambani's twins birthday party.

Ananya wore a white printed dress for the event.

Aditya opted for a light blue shirt and white pants

On November 19, 2022, Isha and Anand welcomed their twin baby girl and baby boy.

Earlier Ambani family said in a statement, "We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well. We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life."

Isha and Anand Piramal, the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal -- founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India, tied the knot on December 12, 2018, in a grand ceremony that took place in Mumbai. The wedding functions saw many A-listers from Bollywood, politics and the business world. (ANI)

