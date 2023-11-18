Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani are celebrating the first birthday of their grandchildren, Aadiya and Krishna today. The twins were born to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal on November 19, 2022. Today, the Ambani family hosted a grand birthday bash in Mumbai which saw many celebs in attendance. Mukesh and Nita Ambani also posed with the kids for the paps, but it was Karan Johar going chatty in the background is what made the video extra-special. Check it out. Karan Johar Arrives With Kids Yash and Roohi at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's Twins' Birthday Party (Watch Video).

Mukesh and Nita Ambani With Their Grandkids:

#WATCH | Mumbai | Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani with their grandchildren Aadiya And Krishna. The twins of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal are celebrating their first birthday today. pic.twitter.com/q9Zf6eaKpB — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

