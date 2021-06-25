New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Proclaimed as 'King of romance', superstar Shah Rukh Khan clocked 29 years in the Hindi Film Industry on Friday. The actor whose debut film 'Deewana' was released in 1992, thanked his fans for all the love they have been showering on him for almost three decades.

Taking to his Twitter handle, SRK wrote, "Been working. Just saw the 'overwhelmed ness' of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it's more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved...."

To commemorate his impeccable journey in the Bollywood industry, several fans have taken to social media to celebrate the day with a trending hashtag, #29GoldenYearsOfSRK.

One fan wrote, "#shahrukhkhan Nothing to the world's biggest Superstar, a journey which inspire millions of middle class people that "kuch banne ke liye taqat ki nahi... niyaat ki zarurat hoti hai #29GoldenYearsOfSRK ."

"Dear @iamsrk, seeing you act even after 29 years, seeing the same level of passion in you, it's so inspiring. For me, u r not just an actor, but a superstar who is still ruling our hearts... Thank you for ur wisdom. Thank you for existing. #29GoldenYearsOfSRK," wrote another fan.

'Deewana', the romantic action drama directed by debutante Raj Kanwar with a screenplay written by Sagar Sarhadi and produced by Guddu Dhanoa and Lalit Kapoor, starred Divya Bharti, Rishi Kapoor and Khan in the leading roles.

The film revolves around a newly-wed Kajal (Divya Bharti) who gets widowed when her husband, Ravi (Rishi Kapoor), is killed by his enemies. She moves to another city and gets married to Raja (Shah Rukh Khan) but her life takes a turn when Ravi returns from the dead.

'Deewana' released to widespread critical acclaim, becoming the second highest-grossing film of 1992, and was given the verdict of 'super hit' by Box office India. The soundtrack album was the best seller of the year. At the 38th Filmfare Awards, 'Deewana' won five leading accolades including Best Male Debut for Khan and Most Popular Face of the Year for Bharti. It is considered to be one of the best love triangles from the 90s.

Khan solidified his foothold in the industry with 'Deewana' and since then he is winning hearts all over the world with a fan following going into billions.

He has a string of hits under his belt which include some of Bollywood's biggest hits like 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayengye', 'Baazigar', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', 'Devdas', 'Swades: We, the People', 'Chak De! India', 'Veer Zara', 'Om Shanti Om', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and the highest-grossing 'Chennai Express' thus making him the irreplaceable megastar of India with a record number of Best Actor trophies and numerous power awards.

SRK will reportedly be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in 'Pathan'. However, there is no official announcement of the film yet. Also, 'Pathan', which is being backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), will mark Shah Rukh's return to the silver screen after 2018's 'Zero'. (ANI)

