New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour on Sunday, internationally renowned Padma Shri awardee sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a new sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha.

The sculpture depicts a child, who is seen carrying a heavy load on his head. Sudarsan Pattnaik used seven tons of sand to create the masterpiece that aims to raise awareness against the exploitation of children.

He also wrote 'STOP CHILD LABOUR' with sand. Many people visited the beach to click pictures of the sand art. They even shared their thoughts about World Day against Child Labour.

One of them was school student Nayonika Satkar, who came to the Puri beach with her parents.

"Many children who don't go to schools are victims of child labour. Everyone should raise their voices against child labour," Nayonika.

Sudarsan Pattnaik also shared his sand art on Twitter.

World Day Against Child Labour was adopted on June 12 in 2002 by the United Nations body, International Labour Organisation. The International Labour Organization supports and provides basic education, medical and other services to the children.

On this occasion, many events, and campaigns are also organized showing concern for the children who become victims of child labour across the world. The 'Universal Social Protection to End Child Labour' is the theme dedicated to World Day Against Child Labour this year. (ANI)

