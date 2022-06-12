Child Labor Day is an annual observance launched by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in 2002. The occasion, also named World Day Against Child Labour, aims to combat the issue of Child Labor to a global extent. Children are often subjected to some of the worse forms of work under hazardous conditions. The event of Child Labor focuses on eliminating the practice from the grass-root level by creating an environment in which children may grow and have a decent life. World Day Against Child Labour 2022 falls on Sunday, the 12th of June. To observe the day, it's essential to make people understand the exploitation of children. For the same, we have curated quotes, pictures, SMS, messages, sayings and thoughts below. Thoughts That Highlight the Need to Safeguard our Children From Exploitation.

Child Labor Day 2022 Quotes

Quote on Child Labour (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Feeding a Child at School is a simple thing, but it works miracles.— Drew Barrymore

Child Labor Day Messages

Child Labor Day 2022 Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Child Slavery Is a Crime Against Humanity. Humanity Itself Is at Stake Here. A Lot of Work Still Remains, but I Will See the End of Child Labor in My Lifetime.- Kailash Satyarthi

World Day Against Child Labour Sayings

Child Labor Day 2022 SMS (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Child Labor and Poverty Are Inevitably Bound Together and If You Continue to Use the Labor of Children As the Treatment for the Social Disease of Poverty, You Will Have Both Poverty and Child Labor to the End of Time. - Grace Abbott

Child Labor Day HD Wallpapers

Child Labor Day 2022 Sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: If We Can't Begin to Agree on Fundamentals, Such As the Elimination of the Most Abusive Forms of Child Labor, Then We Really Are Not Ready to March Forward Into the Future. - Alexis Herman

World Day Against Child Labour 2022 SMS

Child Labour 2022 SMS (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Even When We Talked About Child Labor, We Were Frowned Upon. But Then You Know That You Have to Speak the Truth Irrespective of the Repercussions. - Asma Jahangir

