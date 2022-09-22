Comedian-actor Raju Srivastav was cremated at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat on Thursday morning with his son Ayushman performing the last rites. The funeral of Srivastav was attended by his close friends including Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi. Veteran comedian Surendra Sharma, too, paid his last respects to Raju Srivastav. Raju Srivastav Dies at 58: From Shaktimaan to Bigg Boss Season 3, Six TV Shows the Comedian Was a Part of.

Srivastav, 58, breathed his last on Wednesday. He had been on life support ever since he was admitted to the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 10 following a heart attack. The comedian was in the entertainment industry since the 1980s and shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.

He had also joined politics to serve the nation. He made a foray into politics in 2014 from the Samajwadi Party (where he was even named the Lok Sabha candidate from Kanpur) but later joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) the same year in a gap of few days.

Several national leaders and celebrities have expressed their condolences to Raju Srivastav's family, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Delhi Chief Minister.