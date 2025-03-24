Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 24 (ANI): Bollywood star Sunny Deol is all set to entertain his fans with an action avatar in his latest film 'Jaat', which also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna.

The makers of the film organised a trailer launch event in Jaipur, which was attended by Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and others at the Raj Mandir Cinema hall.

Fans were excited to see their favourite stars and welcomed them with great enthusiasm.

Randeep shared, "It was great working with him(Sunny Deol) in the film.

"Ye dhai kilo ke haath ki taakat pura north dekh chuka hain. Ab south dekhega," Deol left the fans shouting after he said his famous dialogue from the film.

On Monday, the film's trailer was unveiled. It's loaded with action-packed sequences and some whistle-worthy dialogues.

The trailer shows Sunny Deol 'JAAT' locking horns with antagonist Randeep Hooda (Ranatunga). With the film, Sunny promises to bring the magic of his 'dhaai kilo ka haath' to impress the South audience after impressing the North.

"Ye dhai kilo ke haath ki taakat pura north dekh chuka hain. Ab south dekhega. (The north has already seen the power of this two-and-half-kilo arm. Now, the south will see it)," Sunny said at the end of the trailer, leaving fans nostalgic as the iconic dialogue was first used in Damini, for which Sunny won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1993.

The high-octane film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. It is set to hit theatres on April 10 and will be available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. (ANI)

