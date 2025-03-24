Until Salman Khan’s Sikandar arrives in theatres on March 30, the John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat has benefited from a lack of major competition. Directed by Shivam Nair and scripted by Ritesh Shah, the film - based on real-life events - released on March 14, 2025. While receiving mixed reviews from critics, it has enjoyed a warmer reception from audiences, contributing to its steady performance. ‘The Diplomat’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Did John Abraham’s Political Thriller Have a Promising Opening Weekend? Find Out!

Having completed two weekends in theatres, has The Diplomat done enough to achieve hit status? Let’s examine its box office performance and prospects for the remainder of its theatrical run.

'The Diplomat' Box Office Update After Second Weekend

According to Bollywood Hungama, The Diplomat has netted INR 25.98 crore domestically after its second weekend - a respectable figure for a film with relatively low pre-release buzz, no masala elements, and an English title. Worldwide, the film has grossed INR 36.09 crore.

'The Diplomat' Box Office Performance

Has 'The Diplomat' Turned a Hit?

Reports suggest the film’s budget, including PR and distribution costs, stands at approximately INR 40 crore. This means its nett collections must cross INR 40 crore to be deemed a theatrical hit. While The Diplomat is performing steadily, the arrival of Sikandar next Sunday will make reaching this benchmark significantly harder. ‘The Diplomat’ Movie Review: John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb’s Cross-Border Drama Deserves a Slicker Storytelling Approach.

Box Office India notes the film is strongest in Mumbai, followed by Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh, while underperforming elsewhere in India.

Despite its constraints, The Diplomat has delivered a surprisingly strong performance. However, with Sikandar’s release imminent, turning profitable will be an uphill battle from this point onward.

