Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): It has been 29 years since Sushmita Sen created history by bringing home the Miss Universe crown for the first time.

Marking the special day, Sushmita went for lunch with her daughters Renee and Alisah. The actress celebrated the occasion by cutting a chocolate cake.

Also Read | Drishyam Korean Remake: Mohanlal’s Film to Be Remade in South Korea.

Sushmita dropped a few pictures from the celebration.

"Happy 29 years Ms Universe," a message read on the cake.

Also Read | Mohanlal Birthday: From Mammootty, Tovino Thomas, to Prithviraj Sukumaran and More! Celebs Extend Wishes to Lucifer Actor.

In the images, we can see Sushmita beaming with happiness as she cut the cake with her daughters.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsgUF-hNaV1/?hl=en

"Thank you God!!!! The 'universe' conspires in your favour Alisah & @reneesen47. This journey of life with the both of you by my side...is the ultimate celebration!!! I love you infinity. #duggadugga #Maa," she captioned the post.

Prior to it, she posted a lovely throwback image of herself along with a moving note. She shared details of the picture and noted that the image was clicked by the late Prabuddha Dasgupta

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsfBgx1NMuY/?hl=en

. In the caption, she wrote, "This picture is exactly 29 years old, shot by the epic man & photographer #prabuddhadasgupta. In the rawness of this picture, he beautifully captured an 18-year-old me with a smile he said, you realise you're the first Miss Universe I've ever shot I proudly added, it's actually INDIA's first ever Miss Universe."

Speaking about the experience, Sushmita Sen said, "The privilege of representing & winning for my Motherland is an honour so profound, it brings me to tears of joy even today...29 years later. I celebrate & remember this day with great pride as History bears witness, INDIA won Miss Universe for the first time ever on 21st May 1994 in Manila #philippines (Mahal Kita )."

Addressing her fans, Sushmita Sen added, "Thank you all for the love, goodness, and the most beautiful messages...forever cherished. I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita will be next seen in 'Aarya' season 3 which will stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from that, she also has 'Taali' in her kitty which is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised a transgender person as the third gender. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)