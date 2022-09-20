Washington [US], September 20 (ANI): 'Rocky' star Sylvester Stallone dropped a new picture of himself holding hands with his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin on social media amid their divorce proceedings, sparking reconciliation rumours.

After announcing their divorce proceedings last month, fans of Stallone and Flavin have speculated that the couple is reconciling in the picture, which shows them strolling off into the sunset with their backs to the camera.

Stallone also posted a family photo of himself, his wife, and their three daughters in addition to the image of the split couple.

He cryptically captioned the set of photos "Wonderful...," causing fans to write things like "Back together?"

According to Fox News, before announcing her divorce, Flavin was pictured without her wedding band. She has also previously used Instagram as a platform to post her own coded messages. The former model wrote, "Daughters Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia," beside a photo of her on August 10 These girls are my priority nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever."

Stallone fiercely denies Flavin's initial accusation that he deliberately mismanaged their finances.

Stallone has stayed devoted to Flavin and his family despite the rocky nature of their relationship, recently telling Fox News Digital, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Flavin and Stallone exchanged vows in 1997, at the London Dorchester Hotel when she was 29 and he was 51. However, there has been trouble in paradise recently, with Flavin photographed in Los Angeles without her wedding band 11 days before she filed for divorce. (ANI)

