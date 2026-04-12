Lucknow, April 12: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India has the maximum number of ships that have sailed across the Strait of Hormuz, as he underlined the country's "balanced" approach amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. He credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping India remain stable despite global uncertainty and said the country has maintained its economic momentum even as tensions in West Asia continue to affect energy prices and supply chains.

Addressing a gathering in Lucknow, the Defence Minister said India has managed these challenges through "balanced" diplomacy and a strong push for domestic production. He added that India's ties with both the United States and Iran have helped protect its strategic interests. ‘I Could Take Out Iran in One Day’: Donald Trump Issues Stern Warning to Tehran After Islamabad Talks Stall.

"When such things happen, uncertainty increases. Regarding the ships that set sail, India has the maximum number of ships that have sailed. We have good relations with America and also with Iran. Prices rose in many places; they did not remain stable. What was said about LPG? Except for India, all other countries faced difficulties. A crisis is ongoing in West Asia; Iran's missiles are not reaching America. If anyone has played a balanced role, it is India," Singh said.

The Minister also spoke about India's growing economic and defence strength. He said the country, once considered economically weak, is now among the top four economies in the world. "We used to be considered weak in terms of the economy, but now we are in the top 4," the minister said. He also highlighted progress in defence production and said India is moving towards self-reliance.

"Previously, we used to import weapons and drones from other countries, but today we have become self-reliant. Defence production has seen a massive increase, and the country is becoming truly Atmanirbhar," he added. On the same day, at the release of the book Smriti Naad, Rajnath Singh spoke about the life and values of late leader Lalji Tandon on his 91st birth anniversary. US-Iran Crisis: Donald Trump Announces Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Says Tehran ‘Unyielding’ on Nuclear Issue.

"Today, we have all gathered here on the 91st birth anniversary of the late Lalji Tandon... I have been told that Tandon ji was immensely enthusiastic about the publication of the very book 'Smriti Naad'... While I have not read the book in its entirety, I have certainly read excerpts from it. The book contains numerous anecdotes illustrating that Tandon ji's personal values bore the imprint of many great personalities, just as his own life left a lasting impression on countless others..." he said. Later, he also visited an audio-visual museum set up at the venue. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana was present during the inspection of the digital archives and historical displays.

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