Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Woah! Bollywood divas Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, who have been ruling everyone's hearts with their acting prowess, will now be seen sharing screen space with each other in a new film titled 'The Crew'.

As per a statement, 'The Crew' is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Here’s How You Can Vote for Your Fave Contestant Through Voot/Jio App.

The film is produced by the super-hit producer duo of 'Veere Di Wedding', Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan has come on board to helm the project.

Excited about the project, Kriti said, "I always look forward to strong characters and unique stories and 'The Crew' is one of them. I am very thrilled to work with two powerhouses of talent , Tabu ma'am and Kareena! I've always admired and looked up to them and their work."

Also Read | Gordon Ramsay Birthday Special: 7 Best Food Burns by the Multi Starred Michelin Chef That Will Have You in Stitches.

She added, "I've met Tabu ma'am at a few occasions and she has always been extremely warm. Bebo is simply iconic, I've been a fan girl! On the other hand, Rhea and Ektaa are just phenomenal, strong producers who have backed empowering and progressive female characters and subjects. I've always wanted to do a fun quirky all girls film and this one just ticked all the boxes and I instantly loved the script! Can't wait for the journey to begin."

Tabu, too, expressed her happiness.

"I'm excited to be working on this film with two gorgeous and talented women Kareena and Kriti and two more women of passion,rhea and Ekta the producers and the director Rajesh Krishnan !With all the madness,joy,highs and the lows of the characters ,it's going to be a roller coaster and I'm looking forward to the ride," Tabu said.

"After the success of Veere Di Wedding, Balaji Motion Pictures is happy to collaborate on another film with the amazing Rhea Kapoor. Tabu, Kriti, and Kareena are a perfect ensemble for 'The Crew' and the film is super entertaining yet funny at the same time. I can't wait to bring this story to the big screen," producer Ekta shared.

Producer Rhea Kapoor, AKFCN Productions shared, ''Bringing these three gorgeous, talented movie stars at the top of their game for my next picture is a dream come true. I am excited, determined, and nervous, and can't wait for the shoot to begin. Plus, this is the second time I am collaborating with Ektaa after 'Veere Di Wedding' and it means the world to me to have her support throughout."

'The Crew' is all set to go on floors from February 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)