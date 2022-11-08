The most controversial reality show on Indian TV, Bigg Boss 16 is back with a bang. This year the contestants on the show look promising. MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sajid Khan, Gauam Vig and Gori Nagori, are the names of the inmates this season. However, to note, Sreejita De and Manya Singh, who were part of BB 16 have already been evicted from the show. Now, talking specifically about saving your fave contestant every week from nominations, Colors TV has given you two options. Bigg Boss 16: Heartbroken Sumbul Touqeer Khan Ends Friendship With Shalin Bhanot (Watch Promo Video).

Just in case, you are puzzled on how to cast a vote for your favourite contestant this time, fret not, as we've got you covered. You can vote via two apps. Check it out. Bigg Boss 16: Old Viral Video of Abdu Rozik Singing on Streets to Earn Money Will Melt Your Heart – WATCH.

How to Vote for Bigg Boss 16

To save your fave contestant on Bigg Boss 16, you cast your vote through Voot App or Voot. com or you can go directly on the MyJio App to do the same.

How to Vote Through Voot

Sign in or Login on Voot App/Voot.com using ID and password

Search for Bigg Boss 16 in the search bar

Up next, type 'vote' on the tab and look for 'vote now' option

Now, upon clicking you will be redirected to the list of contestants nominated

Choose the contestant you want to save and select ok

How to Vote Through Jio App

Log in your MyJio App with your phone/laptop

Look for 'engage' tab on the app

Click on Bigg Boss 16

Search for the voting tab and the vote now option

Now vote for your favourite

Bigg Boss 16 Voting Line Timings

Remember that there's a speculated time during which you can vote to save your fave BB contestant. For the unware, voting lines for Bigg Boss 16 closes every week by Thursday 11:30 PM IST for both the above mentioned methods.

Lastly, watch Bigg Boss 16 everyday only on Colors TV and Voot!

