Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri 2024, the makers of the upcoming film 'Odela 2' unveiled the first look poster of actor Tamannaah Bhatia.

Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah shared the first look poster that she captioned, "#FirstlookOdela2 I am glad to be revealing the first look on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. Har Har Mahadev! Happy Maha Shivaratri."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4PXPaQrHBV/

In the poster, the actor could be seen dressed like a Sadhu with thick strands of hair, holding a sacred stick in one hand and Damaru in the other hand, with a yellow blob on her forehead and a saffron Bindu on it.

She is seen walking on the ghats of Kashi, praying to god with closed eyes.

The film Odela, a sequel to the superhit OTT film Odela Railway Station, was announced and went on floors recently in Kashi. Created by Sampath Nandi and directed by Ashok Teja, the movie is being produced by D Madhu under the banners of Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks.

'Odela 2' is centered around the village, its rich culture, heritage, and traditions, and how its true saviour Odela Mallanna Swamy always protects his village from evil forces, as per a statement from the film's PR team.

The film also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy in pivotal roles.

Recently, Bhatia completed 19 years into the film industry.

Apart from 'Odela 2', she also has 'Vedaa' with John Abraham and the Tamil film 'Aranmanai 4' in her kitty. (ANI)

