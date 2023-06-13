After much speculation, Tamannaah Bhatia has finally confirmed her relationship with actor Vijay Varma. The two stars first met on the sets of Lust Stories 2, an anthology film directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sensharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh. While rumors about their romance circulated for some time, they remained tight-lipped and often spotted together in Mumbai. Vijay Varma Finds Tamannaah Bhatia’s Photos Very Blazing and Hot.

According to DelhiTimes, Tamannaah accepted and said, “Yes.” Describing Vijay, she added, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything."

She further added, "When something is so simple and you don't have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone. If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He's a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.” Rumoured Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Slay in Black Outfits As They Step Out for Dinner Date (View Pic).

Commenting on the relationship between Tamannaah and Vijay, actor Gulshan Devaiah had previously shared with HT, "There is something. I don't exactly know what it is. They certainly share great chemistry. I'm sure that holds significance."

