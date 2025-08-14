Washington DC [US], August 14 (ANI): Taylor Swift's new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' release date is finally out. The musician has also unveiled the cover art and a tracklist that features Sabrina Carpenter on the title song.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Taylor Swift shared the poster, tracklist, and the release date.

Also Read | 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Delhi's Kashish Singhal Becomes First Contestant of the Season To Attempt INR 1 Crore Question - Here's What Happened Next.

In a post on Instagram, the 'Blank Space' singer confirmed that she produced the album with Max Martin and Shellback.

"And, baby, that's show business for you. New album, The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3," wrote Taylor Swift on Instagram while sharing the poster and tracklist.

Also Read | 'Nishaanchi': 'Patakha You Are!' Sara Ali Khan Praises Vedika Pinto in Anurag Kashyap's Gritty Action-Comedy in Her Insta Story!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNUBdFRh7CY/?

On Tuesday (local time) In classic Swift form, the singer revealed her 12th album title on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast 'New Height Show'.

The announcement of the album comes just after Travis Kelce revealed on Instagram that Swift would be appearing as a guest on his "New Heights" podcast, hosted alongside his brother Jason, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the Spotify billboards started popping up in New York City and Nashville shortly after the album announcement, with a code leading to a playlist entitled "And, baby, that's show business for you."

Taylor Swift shared a brief video from the podcast on her Instagram handle, featuring her announcement of the 12th studio album.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNPbaYMuypd/?

Swift last released her studio album 'The Tortured Poets Department' in April 2024, and followed up two hours later by expanding it into a double album titled 'The Anthology.' (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)