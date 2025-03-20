Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): A friendly cricket match titled TB Mukt Bharat Awareness Cricket Match will be held at Mumbai's MCA Cricket Ground on March 22, featuring politicians and actors.

Sharing details about the match, former Union Minister and Member of Parliament Anurag Singh Thakur on X wrote, "TB will lose, the country will win! The stalwarts of politics and cinema will take to the cricket pitch to make the vision of 'TB free India' of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a reality. Don't forget to watch."

Actor Suniel Shetty will take part in a unique initiative to spread awareness about Tuberculosis (TB).

Expressed his excitement, Suniel, via a voice note conveyed, "Cricket has always been more than just a game for India. It's a force that unites, inspires and amplifies powerful messages. Today, it carries a greater purpose. A TB Mukt Bharat. Echoing the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister, Sri Narendra Modi ji. Led by Member of Parliament, Sri Anurag Thakur Singh, who is also a global champion on TB."

"This match unites MPs and the entertainment fraternity to send a strong message. The fight against TB needs all of us. If our collective voice can help spread awareness, encourage early detection and break the stigma around TB, then every ball bowled and every run scored will be a step towards a healthier TB Mukt Bharat," he added.

In December 2024, parliamentarians under Rajya Sabha Chairman XI and Lok Sabha Speaker XI played a friendly cricket match at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium to raise awareness about TB. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)